Bengal Will Get Rs 1 Lakh Crore Road Projects If BJP Wins: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari expressed confidence that the BJP will definitely get a large majority in Bengal polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch road projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal if voted to power, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections on Monday, adding that it could be done now itself but obstacles are being faced.

"We will launch Rs 1 lakh crore road project in West Bengal. Had we got land acquisition and forest environment clearance, we could have done it today too. We are ready but unfortunately, we face obstacles. If there is the same party at both levels, we will change the face of Bengal," the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said.

He further said that the 'double engine' government at the Centre and state will bring about tremendous development in West Bengal.

"The people of Bengal want change. They expect the same development in Bengal as the work done by the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When there is a BJP government at the centre as well as the state, the 'double engine' government will bring tremendous development in Bengal," he added.

He further expressed confidence that the BJP will definitely get a large majority in the polls.

Mr Gadkari also addressed allegations by the Trinamool Congress that Central agencies were being used to create pressure by changing officers.

"These allegations are false. The BJP government does not do such things. This is true that during elections, the elections commission orders transfer of officials. These decisions are in their hands and the election commission is independent, impartial and fair," he said.

While speaking about the alleged 'attack' on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the minister said, "What happened with Mamata Banerjee was an accident, everyone says it. This should not be politicised."

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.