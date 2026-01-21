'Not Consulted': Election Body Opposes Bengal Action Against Poll Officials

The West Bengal government didn't take the Election Commission (EC)'s approval before penalising the erring officers linked to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties in a case from last year, the poll body has flagged in a letter to the state's chief secretary.

The Election Commission found that four electoral officers in West Bengal were allegedly involved in irregularities in the voter list preparation and revision process. These officials were Debottam Dutta Chowdhury, ERO, Baruipur East Assembly constituency; Tathagata Mandal, AERO, Baruipur East; Biolob Sarkar, ERO, Moyna Assembly constituency; and Sudipta Das, AERO, Moyna.

On August 5, the EC directed the government to suspend, conduct disciplinary procedure, and lodge FIRs against them.

The state government, however, followed the directive only partially.

Then West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant was summoned to New Delhi, where the ECI made itself clear and agreed to the government's demand of conducting an inquiry before lodging an FIR.

"Since the disciplinary proceedings have been finalised without adherence to the prescribed procedure and without mandatory consultation with the Commission, the Commission does not accept such finalisation of disciplinary action. Accordingly, the same shall be treated as procedurally irregular and non est in the eyes of the Commission, warranting reconsideration strictly in accordance with the Commission's instructions," the letter added.

The EC has sought a report within 72 hours from the West Bengal government as to who is responsible and why there was a lapse. It has also sought details of the inquiry against the four officers.