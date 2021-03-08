Bengal Polls: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari To File Nomination On March 12

Suvendu Adhikari, once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee switched to BJP in December

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will file his nomination on March 12 for contesting West Bengal Assembly elections from Nandigram constituency, informed the party's media cell on Monday.

BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and fielded Mr Adhikari from Nandigram against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state Assembly elections.

Mr Adhikari, once a close aide of Ms Banerjee switched to BJP in December, last year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP.

The TMC had on Friday released its list of candidates with Mamata Banerjee announcing that she will contest from Nandigram.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.