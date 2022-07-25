'Watershed Moment For India': PM On President Droupadi Murmu's Oath

PM Narendra Modi wished President Droupadi Murmu a fruitful presidential tenure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said President Droupadi Murmu taking oath of the country's highest constitutional post "is a watershed moment for India, especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden."

President Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

"The entire nation watched with pride as Droupadi Murmu ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful presidential tenure," PM Modi tweeted.

"In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," PM Modi tweeted.

President Murmu, whose hometown is in Odisha's Rairangpur, was also the first woman to be sworn in as Jharkhand Governor in 2015. A two-time BJP MLA from Odisha, President Murmu was a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet when the Biju Janata Dal or BJD ruled the state with BJP's support.

She has diverse administrative experience having handled ministries such as transport, commerce, fisheries and animal husbandry in the Odisha government. She started her political career as a councillor, later becoming the Vice Chairperson of Rairangpur National Advisory Council.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath to President Murmu this morning.

In her post-oath speech, President Murmu said, "My election is proof that the poor in India can dream and make them come true...For me, getting primary education was a dream."

"I want to tell the youth, don't just focus on your future but also lay the foundation of the country's future. As President, you have my full support," she said,