President Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath: Top 5 Quotes

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu took oath this morning to head the highest constitutional post of the country. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to her.
Here's President Droupadi Murmu's top 5 quotes
"My election is proof that the poor in India can dream and make them come true."
"For me, getting primary education was a dream."
"I take charge as India celebrates 75 years of independence."
"I will focus on welfare of the marginalised."
"India is adding new episodes of development in every sphere...India's fight against the Covid pandemic has increased its global influence."