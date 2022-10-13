Watch: When Leopard Cub Was Reunited With Mother In Mumbai

The reunion was captured by cameras installed at the national park.

A leopard cub was on Wednesday reunited with its mother at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The cub was separated from its mother and was found by security staff only a few metres away from the boundary wall of SGNP on October 10. When the guards heard the barking of dogs, they immediately informed forest officials and rescued the leopard cub. After a medical assessment, the cub was returned to its mother.

"On the morning of October 10, a leopard cub had strayed from its mother near Film City. When the guards saw the barking of dogs, they informed the forest department before a team reached there and took it into their custody," said forest officer SGNP Range Forest Officer (RFO) Vijay Bharabde.

To reunite the cub with its mother, the forest department set up a cage inside the national park in the area where the leopard's movements were reported. With the cub inside the cage, it was kept under constant surveillance from 100 feet away as there was a danger of it being attacked by dogs or monkeys.

When it began to rain, a plastic shed had to be put over the cage to prevent the cub from being sick. After two days, a female leopard came near the cage. On seeing this, the guard sitting far away opened the door of the cage and the mother and its cub got reunited.

