Watch: Panic Grips Gujarat University As Leopard Cub Enters Lab

Forest officials rescued the cub after tranquilising it

A leopard cub entered the bio-energy laboratory of the engineering department at the Junagadh Agricultural University in Gujarat today spreading panic on the campus.

Students promptly vacated the lab, shut the door, and locked the animal inside.

A video recorded by the students showed the animal running around inside the lab.

The Forest Department was informed and officials rescued the cub after tranquilising it.

"We received information from the Agricultural University that a leopard had entered the premises. We reached the spot in 15 minutes. We caged the leopard and rescued it safely," Range Forest Officer Arvind Bhalia said.

The cub was later sent to Junagadh's Sakkarbaug Zoo.

