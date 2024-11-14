Video: Mother Leopard Fights A Lion Head-On, Saves 2 Cubs In Africa

There is nothing more beautiful than a mother's love and only the mother can go to any length for their children. In a remarkable display of motherly love and courage, a video is doing rounds of the internet in which a mother leopard is seen fighting a lion head-on, to save her two cubs. The incident was recorded inside Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, by Carol and Bob, a couple on an African adventure.

The video shared on October 24, by the YouTube channel “LatestSightings”, details the incident.

Carol and Bob, along with ranger Godliving Shoo, started a Safari ride, early in the morning. Godliving knew of a leopard denning in the area and thought it would be a great time to try and spot her. Before they knew it, the duo spotted the leopard. And her two cubs doubled up as the cherry on top.

But something was off.

The leopard was seen standing on the top of a rock, in a state of paranoia.

“The leopard was outside her den when my husband spotted a lioness crouched just a few meters away, watching intently in the same general direction,” recalled Carol. “We initially thought two separate events were unfolding — the leopard and her cubs, and the lioness watching the wildebeest in the distance. But as she crept forward, we realised she was actually focused on the leopards!”, she added.

The lion walked in. And the leopard jumped and went all in, without worrying about her own life. The fierce leopard kicked the lioness and made her jump back, holding her paw like an injured puppy.

The cubs used this time to hide. When the lioness jumped back, the leopard too escaped.

According to the report, the leopard had to move her cubs twice that afternoon. “She did seem to be exhausted but was left with only minor injuries. As for the lioness, she was left with a very sore leg.”