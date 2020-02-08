Watch Video: Biker Breaks Barricade, Nearly Collides With Elephant. Internet Angry

The incident was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter.

A motorcycle rider had a narrow escape after breaking a barricade put in place to stop the traffic due to elephant movement in the area.

As seen in the video, the man is seen crossing the barricade, while the entire traffic was stopped to allow the elephant to cross the road.

The incident was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter.

"You know what is the most difficult part of #wildlife management. Managing the #humans. Even after blocking the road by staff this person decided to cross it while others were waiting. Just missed by a fraction of a second from becoming a memory. Don't do this ever," Mr Kaswan wrote on Twitter.

As the post went viral, the internet has expressed anger over the incident on social media.

You know what is most difficult part of #wildlife management. Managing the #humans. Even after blocking the road by staff this person decided to cross it while others were waiting. Just missed by fraction of a second from becoming a memory. Don't do this ever. pic.twitter.com/CbL0e3gCDj — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 7, 2020

A user wrote, "Goes without saying that managing humans must be a challenge."

Another wrote, "Because we never learned to respect anything, whether it's policy, rules, instructions. Not sure what fun people get to break the rules...."