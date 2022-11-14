Watch: Tejashwi Yadav Explains Why He Is The "Luckiest Person"

"Like data gets corrupt, their mind has become corrupt," he jibed the BJP.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who was the chief guest at a state government event where appointment letters were distributed to unemployed young people today, said he is "the luckiest person" because of his families political background.

"Who could be a luckier person than me? Whose mother and father have been Chief Ministers, and leaders of opposition. I myself have been Deputy Chief Minister twice, leader of opposition once, and have the opportunity to work under the leadership of the most experienced Chief Minister. Who can be luckier than I?" he said.

Praising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he told the recently inducted young people, who will start their government jobs soon, that Mr Kumar has a sharp eye to spot the smallest mistakes.

"Even if there's a minor mistake in the documents, it might slip past bureaucrats and me, but the Chief Minister spots it," he said.

Addressing the audience, he congratulated them and said they should work honestly and not care for distractions.

"Don't get demoralised no matter what others say. Just keep working," he said in a jibe at the BJP, mocking their "jungle raj

(lawlessness)" accusations.

"Like data gets corrupt, their mind has become corrupt," he said.

The 33-year-old leader had promised 10 lakh government jobs to the youth of the state while campaigning for the 2020 polls.

Backing his deputy's ambitious promise, Nitish Kumar had at an Independence Day event said the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) alliance government has a "concept" to provide at least 10 lakh jobs in the government and an additional 10 lakh "employment opportunities" in various sectors.

The renewed alliance of Mr Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Mr Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took over the government in Bihar in August after the JD(U) chief ditched the BJP for the second time in nine years.