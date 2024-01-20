Watch: Sneak Peek Into Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Days Before Consecration

With just two days to go for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the magnificent abode of Lord Ram Lalla is gearing up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony that will imbibe the idol with divine consciousness.

A video posted on X by DD News gives an exclusive look inside the splendid temple. The video shows the footsteps of the grand marble structure awash with light as its pillars and columns are decorated with bouquets of flowers. Inside the temple, workers on ladders are seen hanging multi-coloured flower garlands from the ceiling.

"Exclusive sneak peek inside the magnificent Ram Temple! The craftsmanship is awe-inspiring, a testament to India's rich cultural heritage," the caption read.

The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.30 pm on January 22. The event will be the culmination of a week of rituals performed at the temple to ready it for the Pran Pratishtha. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the ceremony.

At the centre of the rituals, placed inside the sanctum sanctorum, is the 51-inch idol of Lord Ram Lalla idol, a depiction of Lord Ram at the age of five years. The idol was carved out of black stone by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The complete look of the idol was unveiled on Friday which showed the deity's face as well as a golden bow and arrow.

The grand event will be attended by Prime Minister Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Aditynath among dozens other dignitaries. Businessman Mukesh Ambani, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar are also among the 8,000 guests invited for the ceremony.

Government offices, boards and corporations in several states have declared a half day or a holiday on January 22.