Ram Temple In Ayodhya: Interesting Facts You Need To Know

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 22 at a grand ceremony, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. The event will be telecast live in many cities across India and devotees have been asked to attend it virtually too. After the consecration event, the temple will be open for devotees from January 24. On November 9, 2019, settling a fractious issue that went back more than a century, a five-judge bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had paved the way for construction of the temple and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot will be found for a mosque in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, here's a look at interesting things you need to know about the Ram temple.

The significance of Ayodhya Ram temple

It is considered as one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus. Ayodhya is considered the birthplace of Lord Ram and so, is considered a sacred place.

When was the foundation stone laid for the temple?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020.

Who manages the Ram temple?

The affairs of the temple are managed by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The body keeps posting updates about the January 22 ceremony on its X handle.

The trust, created by the central government on the orders of Supreme Court, is also overseeing the construction of the temple, which ha an area of 2.7 acres, according to the trust website.

Interesting facts about Ram temple

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagar style. It has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet.

The trust said on X that the temple is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. There are five Mandaps or halls, and their names are Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandaps.

The entry is from the east, and devotees will have to climb 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. The trust also said that there are provision of ramps and lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled and elderly.

Interestingly, no iron is used anywhere in the temple, claimed the trust.

Other infrastructure details

At the four corners of the compound, there are four temples - dedicated to the Sun god, goddess Bhagwati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva. The temple of Maa Annapurna is on the northern side, while a Hanuman temple on the southern side.

The foundation of the Ayodhya Ram temple has been constructed with a 14-metre-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock.

For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite.

The temple is being constructed entirely using indigenous technology, with particular emphasis on environmental-water conservation.

Cost of Ram temple construction

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra had estimated in 2022 that Rs 1,800 crore will be spent in building the grand Ram temple.

In October last year, a PTI report said that the trust spent Rs 900 crore on the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya between February 5, 2020 and March 31, 2023.