Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Ram Temple Ceremony And Timings

The Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held on January 22.

The Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held on January 22, 2024, in Ayodhya and big arrangements have been made for it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending and taking part in the event, which will begin at 12.20 pm and continue till 1 pm. The rituals have already started from Monday (January 16), a week before the ceremony. The Ram temple trust has asked people to take part in the ceremony virtually. The event will be broadcast live across many cities in the country.

The timing of the live telecast

Though the official timings have not been released, the event is expected to begin at 11 am and continue till 1 pm.

The central government had announced a half-day leave for its employees on January 22 so that they can watch the live telecast of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Union minister Jitendra Singh has confirmed that government offices will have a half-day on January 22. The government has also issued a notification in this regard.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the "Pran Pratishtha". During the ceremony, an idol of Lord Ram will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

A black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by a Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been selected for enthronement.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals at the "Pran Prathistha".

Many politicians, film stars and sportspersons have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.