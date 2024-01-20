World's Largest Lock, 1,265 Kg Laddu Prasad Arrive In Ayodhya ahead Of Ram Temple Ceremony

The lock is from Aligarh and the Laddu is from Hyderabad.

As devotees' countdown to the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the world's largest lock, weighing 400 kg, and 1,265 kg of laddu Prasad reached Ayodhya on Saturday. Both are offerings to the temple.

While the lock is from Aligarh, the ladus are from Hyderabad. But what is in common between the two is the devotion of the people associated with them to Lord Ram.

The laddu prasad was made by Sri Ram Catering Services in Hyderabad. Nagabhushanam Reddy, the owner of the catering services, talked about the laddoo prasad and the story behind it while speaking to ANI as he reached here.

"God has blessed my business and my family. I had pledged to prepare 1 kg of laddoo for each day till I am alive," Nagabhushanam Reddy told ANI.

"I have brought a food certificate as well. These laddus can last one month. 25 men prepared the laddoos for 3 days," he added.

The lock was made two years ago by an elderly couple, Satya Prakash Sharma and his wife Rukmini Sharma, who were residents of Norangabad, Aligarh. Satya Prakash Sharma passed away recently. His wish was that this lock should be gifted to Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

After worshipping as per the rituals, Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti Puri, a resident of Norangabad, Aligarh, left for Ayodhya with the lock on Friday. A crane was called to place the 400-kg lock in a vehicle. People gathered to see the lock and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti Puri had earlier told ANI the story of the world's largest lock and how much effort was put in to make it.

"Satya Prakash Sharma died before completing the lock but we got it completed by working day and night."

Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti Puri highlighted that the lock will make Aligarh internationally famous for its lock industry.

"The honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Aligarh Talanagari (the city of locks). The purpose of presenting the world's largest lock at the feet of Lord Ram is to represent Aligarh on an international platform. People from the entire country and from across the world who will come to Ayodhya will appreciate the large lock, which will boost the lock manufacturing industry in Aligarh. This initiative will also provide an economic boost to the city of Aligarh."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals.

