Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: How To Check Ram Temple Inauguration Online

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony will be telecast live in many cities.

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is going to witness one of the biggest ceremonies in recent years in the form of Ram temple consecration. The ceremony will be held on January 22, and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also be the 'yajman' (main host) that day. Many other dignitaries, including sportspersons, will also attend the event. The affairs of the temple and overseeing of the ceremony is being done by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust. The "Pran Pratishtha" is scheduled to begin after noon and continue for an hour, though the celebrations will begin early in the morning.

Also Read | Ram Temple Event: Schedule, Guest List And Other Things You Need To Know

The high-profile event will be telecast live across many cities in India, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has also asked people to join virtually. The central government has announced a half-day off for its employees on January 22 so that they can attend the ceremony.

How to check Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration online

Viewers can log on to NDTV's website and social media handles to virtually take part in the inauguration ceremony. Users can click on ndtv.com/live. The updates will also be provided on NDTV live blog.

The event will also be streamed live on NDTV's regional websites, as well as NDTV India portal.

Throughout the day, three different kinds of aartis will be performed. According to schedule released by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, the aartis will be performed according to following time:

Shringar aarti: 6.30am

6.30am Bhog aarti: 12 noon

12 noon Sandhya aarti: 7.30pm

Only pass-holders can attend all three aartis, section manager for 'Aarti pass', Dhruvesh Mishra, told news agency ANI. He added that only 30 people will be allowed to attend each aarti with a pass.

The temple will open for devotees on January 23, a day after the consecration ceremony.

How to book aarti passes?

Visit the official website of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra - srjbtkshetra.org

You need to enter your mobile numbers and you can log in using OTP

On the homepage click on the, Aarti section

Now select the date, and type of aarti you wish to attend

Enter the required details like devotee name, address, photo, mobile number etc

On your visit to the temple, collect the passes from the counter and proceed to the aarti

Devotees need to carry one of the following documents to obtain the passes - driver's license, voter ID, Aadhaar card and passport.

Meanwhile, the idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday (January 18) as part of the week-long rituals that began on Monday.