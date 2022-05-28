Watch: 'Shaktimaan'-Inspired Bike Stunt Lands Noida Man in Jail

The man seen perfoming the stunt on his bike

A Noida man was filmed lying prone on a moving bike in a Shaktimaan-like stunt (an Indian superhero from the 90s) that sent him straight to jail. His two friends who captured it on video also ended up in jail with him.

The Noida police tweeted out a short video of the stunt followed by the arrest of the three men.

"Vikas, a young man doing dangerous stunts on a bike and his two companions (Gaurav, Suraj) who made videos, were arrested by the police station Sector-63 Noida and the bike used in the stunt was seized," police commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar posted on Twitter.

बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट करने वाले युवक विकास तथा वीडियो बनाने वाले उसके 02 साथियों (गौरव, सूरज) को थाना सेक्टर-63 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर स्टंट में प्रयुक्त बाइक को सीज किया गया।#UPPolicepic.twitter.com/d94nvcfK01 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 28, 2022

Earlier this month, 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Noida was arrested by the police for performing dangerous stunts for his social media followers.

The man was trying to imitate Ajay Devgn's famous entry scene atop two SUVs from the movie 'Golmaal' which itself was a recreation of a stunt from the movie 'Phool Aur Kaante'.