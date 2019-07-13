Watch: School Building In Assam Crashes Into Brahmaputra Amid Heavy Rain

A video showed dramatic visuals of a school building collapsing into the Brahmaputra river.

As Assam reels under intense rain and floods that have affected about 15 lakh people and killed at least seven, a video from the Morigaon district showed dramatic visuals of a school building collapsing into the Brahmaputra river on Friday.

The video shows the building of a primary school in Tengaguri area of the district collapse into the river within seconds due to the increased water levels in the Brahmaputra flowing through the region.

Parts of the Brahmaputra river in Assam is flowing above the danger mark due to the heavy rainfall in the region. Apart from Brahmaputra, Dikhow, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari and Beki rivers are also flowing above the danger level.

#WATCH: Building of a Primary School in Tengaguri area of Morigaon district collapsed due to the increasing water in the Brahmaputra River flowing through the region, yesterday. #Assampic.twitter.com/AYoEUydJup — ANI (@ANI) 13 July 2019

Round-the-clock control rooms have been set up to respond to calls for help.

The monsoon floods in Assam claimed another life today, taking the number of deaths in the rain-ravaged state to seven.

Official sources said that around 15 lakh people have been affected in 25 of Assam's 33 districts so far, and the situation will only get worse amid predictions of more rainfall in the hours to come.

Over 20,000 people have been shifted to 68 relief camps so far. Barpeta district is the worst-hit, with over five lakh people displaced.

Assam is expected to get more rain in the next 48 hours.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.