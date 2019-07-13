15 Lakh Affected By Assam Floods, At Least 7 Dead: 10 Points

Many rivers in Assam, including the Brahmaputra, have breached the danger level.

Guwahati: The monsoon floods in Assam claimed another life today, taking the number of deaths in the rain-ravaged state to seven. Official sources said that over 15 lakh people have been affected in 25 of Assam's 33 districts so far, and the situation will only get worse amid predictions of more rainfall in the hours to come. The rescue efforts are being led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is actively evacuating people residing in low-lying areas to relief camps across the state. The centre has assured the state government of all possible help in tackling the floods.