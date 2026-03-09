Inside The Making Of Vande Bharat Trains: Video From Chennai Factory Fascinates Internet

For many Indian travellers, a journey on the Vande Bharat is seen as a special experience. However, few people are aware of the extensive manufacturing process behind these advanced coaches. A video offering a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the Vande Bharat Express is drawing attention online, giving viewers an inside look at how India's flagship semi-high-speed trains are manufactured. The video, posted on Instagram by travel content creator @karannzzz, takes viewers inside the railway coach manufacturing facility in Chennai and invites viewers to explore the site where these modern train coaches are built.

Several scenes in the video show different stages of the production process. In one moment, a nearly completed railway coach can be seen stationed on tracks inside a large workshop. Beneath the coach, a worker is seated on the floor, carefully working on mechanical parts and fittings, highlighting the meticulous technical work involved before a coach is ready for service.

Another part of the clip captures the inside of a coach that is still under construction. The interior appears as an unfinished metal structure, revealing the skeletal frame of the carriage before flooring, seating, and interiors are installed. Structural beams, framework for the flooring, and other components are clearly visible, showing the early stages of assembly.

In a separate shot, the rear end of a coach is seen positioned on tracks within the expansive facility, while workers move around the workshop carrying out different tasks. As the camera moves through the unit, the video reveals how multiple stages of construction come together to create the finished train coaches.

"The place where Indian beasts are made. Got an exclusive opportunity to visit the ICF, Chennai, where trains like the Vande Bharat Express are made in India. Have you ever been to any place where trains, cars, bikes, or airplanes are made?" the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The footage has intrigued viewers online by providing a rarely seen perspective on the complex engineering and craftsmanship behind one of India's most advanced trains.

The Vande Bharat Express has come to represent the rapid modernisation of India's railway network. With its aerodynamic design, improved passenger comfort, and modern onboard technology, the train has become one of the most recognisable symbols of the country's push toward faster and more efficient rail travel.