Watch: Rajasthan MLA Polishes Shoes, Touches Man's Feet With Forehead

Om Prakash Hudla respectfully touched the feet of an elderly supporter with his forehead

With elections just around the corner, political parties are going that extra step to win over voters, even if it means walking that extra mile in someone else's shoes. And that is just what an Independent MLA from Rajasthan did when he polished the shoes of his party workers and constituents.

Resolute in his commitment to combating caste biases in the state, the MLA gathered his supporters at a cobbler's shop and polished their shoes. Videos of his unique election campaign - which quickly went viral on social media - showed him respectfully touching the feet of an elderly supporter with his forehead and seeking his blessings.

Under a shed, hundreds had gathered to meet their MLA, who sat there polishing shoes. "An MLA who polishes our shoes, protects us and the Constitution is among us," the announcement in the background said.

As people showered rose petals and cheered for the MLA, Mr Hudla helped an elderly man out on his newly polished shoes.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Hudla said he wants to remove caste discrimination. "Eradicating caste discrimination is my priority. I consider workers as my God. I stand with the common man, the poor, and the labourers and I am always ready to help them. Today I have honored them by polishing their shoes," he said.

After nearly an hour of polishing hundreds of shoes, Mr Hudla stressed: "My aim is to eliminate caste discrimination in the area. Many in the area indulge in caste politics, which is not right for us. In Mahwa, people are living in peace with love for one another. We have established new dimensions of development in the Mahwa Assembly Constituency."

"I firmly believe that casteism is a hurdle in our path towards progress and development," Mr. Hudla stated. "It perpetuates discrimination and divides our communities. It's high time we break these barriers and work together to uplift every citizen."

Earlier in the day, to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Om Prakash Hudla raised a 100-metre-high Tricolour outside the Mahwa district hospital. Supporters then carried him on their shoulders to a stadium, where the MLA unveiled the statue of former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Interestingly, the MLA had polished the shoes of his constituents after winning the election in 2018.