Watch: Railway Cop Rescues Man From Being Run Over By A Train In West Bengal

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel helped avert a mishap by saving a passenger at a railway station in West Bengal. The CCTV footage of the incident was posted by RPF India on Twitter.

The video shows a man standing on the railway platform and suddenly gets down the track and lies down. He had put his head on the track. Constable K Sumathi rushes to rescue the man and pulls him to safety in the nick of time. Two men who were present at the platform also came down to help Ms Sumathi. The incident took place at Purba Medinipur railway station.

"Lady Constable K Sumathi fearlessly pulled a person off the track, moments before a speeding train passes by at Purwa Medinipur railway station. Kudus to her commitment towards #passengersafety," RPF India captioned the clip.

A user wrote, "Great dedication to her job. Congratulations."

"Kudos to that officer for her quick reaction, but I felt very sorry for that poor soul who tried to give up his life. Those who have been there will know how difficult it is to be alone even when you have so many around you. Hope life treats him well," another comment read.

"Heart-touching video, congrats to the constable Ms Sumathi. Brave girl," the third user wrote.

"What a hero," the fourth commented.

"Kudos to Ms K Sumanthi," the fifth wrote.