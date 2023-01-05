Watch: Rahul Gandhi's Lookalike Joins Yatra In White T-Shirt In UP

Faisal Chowdhury was seen walking with other party workers in a white T-shirt in winter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's look-alike Faisal Chowdhury who is a party worker from Meerut joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday, which resumed from Mavilka in western Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

Mr Chowdhury was seen walking with other party workers in a white T-shirt in winter, just like Mr Gandhi.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Faisal Chaudhary, a Congress worker in Meerut, who's a look-alike of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, joined 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' yesterday in Baghpat. pic.twitter.com/wy6oEQhdaj — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

The Yatra covered the stretch from Mavikala to Baraut yesterday, it was initiated with a fireworks display.

Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Uttar Pradesh leg on Tuesday afternoon after starting from the Marghat Hanuman temple, in Delhi.

The yatra is expected to cross Uttar Pradesh over a span of three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6. The yatra entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi via Loni.

Opposition leaders such as Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's chief Farooq Abdullah, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Yatra on Tuesday.

They said that the government attempted to tarnish Rahul's image, however, he did not bow down and continued to carry on the yatra.

Priyanka Gandhi will accompany Rahul throughout the UP Leg of the Yatra.

She said on Tuesday, "My elder brother, I am most proud of you. Forceful power was exerted. The government spent thousands of crores to tarnish his image, and agencies were put behind him, but he did not stop." Priyanka said that she is proud of every Indian who joined the yatra.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

