This Couple Gets Inspired By 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. See Their Wedding Invite

A couple has taken inspiration from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to celebrate their wedding as a tribute to India's diversity. Abhilasha Kotwal and Vinal William have named their marriage "Bharat Jodo Vivah" and invited Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, seeking their blessings for their union.

Ms Kotwal, who hails from Jammu and Bengal, and Mr William, with roots in Punjab and Kerala, designed their wedding invitation to reflect their diverse heritage. The invite introduces them as the "daughter of Jammu and Bengal" and the "son of Punjab and Kerala", reinforcing the message of unity.

Ms Kotwal shared the wedding invitation on X, and tagged the Gandhi siblings. "When your wedding is more diverse than a coalition government, you know it's truly special! [Rahul Gandhi], [Priyanka Gandhi] - our love story embodies the values you champion. Would be honoured to have your blessings!" she wrote in her post.

Ms Kotwal hand-delivered her wedding invitation to the Gandhi residence. The invite package included the wedding card, chocolates, and a mini copy of the Constitution of India.

She added, "Inspired by the #BharatJodoYatra, we are celebrating our #BharatJodoVivah to mark a love that transcends boundaries and faiths & unites us as one. [Rahul Gandhi], [Priyanka Gandhi], our marriage mirrors the vision you stand for, will you bless it?"

What makes this invitation even more special is a special link to the Gandhi family. Years ago, Ms Kotwal's mother designed Priyanka Gandhi's wedding invitation, she revealed.

The invitation quickly went viral.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, was a major political movement by the Indian National Congress (INC) aimed at countering societal divisions and advocating for unity. It began on September 7, 2022, in Kanyakumari and ended on January 30, 2023, in Jammu and Kashmir, covering 4,080 km over 145 days.

The yatra was launched as a response to what the INC called divisive politics, addressing issues like unemployment, economic inequality, and rising intolerance. Rahul Gandhi described it as a movement against fear, prejudice, and hatred.

Thousands participated, including activists, politicians, and citizens. The march also coincided with key moments for the INC, such as the Himachal Pradesh election victory in 2022 and the election of a new party president.