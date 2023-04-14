Watch: Rahul Gandhi Set To Vacate House, Trucks Carry His Belongings

The trucks seen carrying Rahul Gandhi's belongings

Workers were seen moving around objects as two trucks lay parked outside 12 Tughlaq Lane, the official residence of Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as Member of Parliament late last month and has been asked to vacate his official bungalow.

The deadline to vacate the house is April 22.

Rahul Gandhi, who has agreed to vacate the house, has been swamped with offers for home by party leaders. The 52-year-old former Congress chief and his office say the process of shifting is on and he is moving to his mother Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence as of now.

Handing over will take some time and will be done before the appointed date, the Congress leader's office said.

"They (BJP) can take my house and put me in jail, but they can't stop me from representing the people of Wayanad and their issues," said Rahul Gandhi visiting his former constituency earlier this week.

Rahul Gandhi was found guilty of defamation for a 2019 campaign trail remark implying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a criminal.

A sessions court in Surat on Thursday said it would pronounce on April 20 its order on Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay to his conviction in the criminal defamation case.