Watch: Punjab Minister Orders Official To Lie On Dirty Hospital Bed After Complaints

The Minister's behaviour has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties.

Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, vexed over complaints regarding cleanliness in hospital wards, entered a government hospital, accompanied by press and cameramen, in Faridkot and asked a top official to lay on a bed for patients.

Dr Raj Bahadur, the vice chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot, followed the Minister's orders as those around recorded the incident.

"It's all in your hands, it's all in your hands," Minister Jouramajra is heard telling the doctor as soon as he gets up from the bed.

At this point, someone lifts up the mattress and points to its poor condition. The Minister then asks that he be shown the stores.

The Minister's behaviour has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties.

Cheap theatrics of Aam Aadmi Party never ceases. Today the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid Medical University,Raj Bahadur Singh was publicly humiliated by the Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra (+2 Pass).This type of mob behaviour will only demoralise our medical staff. pic.twitter.com/ZGJCbEPjhm — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) July 29, 2022

"Cheap theatrics of Aam Aadmi Party never ceases. Today the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid Medical University,Raj Bahadur Singh was publicly humiliated by the Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra (+2 Pass).This type of mob behaviour will only demoralise our medical staff," tweeted Congress's Pargat Singh.

The AAP Minister also spoke to patients at the hospital and heard their complaints.

In May, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sacked his then Health Minister Vijay Singla from the cabinet on a corruption charge.