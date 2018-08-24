Watch: Oil Tanker Swept Away By Floodwaters In UP, 3 Reportedly Missing

An oil tanker with three people stuck inside is swept away by strong currents in Bijnor

The driver of a heavy oil tanker tried to make a dash to safety on a flooded road connecting Bijnor in western Uttar Pradesh with Uttarakhand, where the weather office has already cautioned people about heavy rain.

The driver's judgement of the situation, however, proved to be a mistake after the strong currents swept away the heavy vehicle into a wide, muddy river.

A video shot by someone standing on the riverbank shows the oil tanker wobbling on the surface of the choppy water of Ghagra river, with three people inside the truck frantically trying to figure out a way of escaping. The truck's windshields are missing.

Although the vehicle is half submerged, it appears the truck is floating on the buoyancy of its big tyres. "Bharat Petroleum" is written in bold letters on the side of the vehicle in blue and yellow paint.



As the strong currents continue to pull the truck away from the riverbank and farther downriver, the people are seen running parallel to the truck to keep an eye on the panic-stricken men trapped inside the dark cabin.

The district administration has been informed about the incident, people familiar with the matter said. A team of rescuers have also arrived and are searching for the three missing men.

Advertisement

A "heavy to very heavy rain" alert has been issued in Uttarakhand for the next two days by the regional weather office. The hill state is already receiving heavy rain; this time the warning is of a massive downpour in almost all the districts.

Dehradun and the districts of Uttarkashi and Udham Singh Nagar have been receiving heavy rain in the past 24 hours, forcing the district administration to step up monitoring.

Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar district is facing a flood-like situation, an official said.

In Bajpur, water has started accumulating at many places and has become a major cause of concern. Most busy thoroughfares and localities like Teachers Colony, Beria Road and Ramraj Road are getting flooded with rainwater, the official said.