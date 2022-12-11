Watch: PM Modi Spotted A Dhol Player At Nagpur Event. Then This Happened

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Maharashtra's Nagpur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed in Nagpur with the beats of dhol. Elated by the gesture, the Prime Minister also joined the group of performers and tried his hands on the instrument.

In the video, shared on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi is seen playing dhol standing next to one of the performers. The text reads, “A traditional welcome in Nagpur, Maharashtra.”

Prime Minister Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Bilaspur today. Along with the pictures from the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi wrote, “Flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Bilaspur. Connectivity will be significantly enhanced by this train.”

Prime Minister Modi has also launched the first phase of the Nagpur metro. He also took a ride on it. Congratulating the people of Nagpur, he wrote, “I would like to congratulate the people of Nagpur on the inauguration of the Nagpur Metro's Phase 1. Flagged off two metro trains and also took a ride on the metro. The metro is comfortable and convenient.”

Prime Minister Modi has also shared pictures of the “interesting interactions on board the Nagpur Metro.”

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, the PMO said in a statement. After attending a series of functions, the PM will be travelling to Goa.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar finalised the security arrangements, under which around 4,000 personnel will be deployed and they will be supported by Quick Response Teams, the Riot Control Police and Home Guards, said the officials.