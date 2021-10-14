Video: Blindfolded Mumbai Boy Spells Shashi Tharoor's Name On Rubik's Cube

The video shows boy being able to share Shashi Tharoor name on the cube.

Shashi Tharoor on Thursday shared a video of a Mumbai boy, who managed to spell the Congress MP's name on a Rubik's Cube even though he was blindfolded. It wasn't the usual 3x3x3 puzzle, but a bigger version that could accommodate the parliamentarian's first name, Shashi, on all six faces.

Sharing the video, Mr Tharoor wrote, “Watch him take just over a minute to produce my name.”

Gifted young Affan Kutty of Mumbai can do Rubik's cube blindfolded. Watch him take just over a minute to produce my name: pic.twitter.com/xVdLOuCV11 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 14, 2021

In another tweet, Mr Tharoor uploaded a couple of pictures in which he is seen standing beside the youngster. “With young Affan Kutty of Mumbai after he had conjured my name on his Rubik's Cube blindfolded,” he wrote.

With young Affan Kutty of Mumbai after he had conjured my name on his Rubik'sCube blindfolded. His father told me he had started his son on the Cube because the boy was addicted to his mobile phone. Now he is in various record books & giving @TEDTalks ! pic.twitter.com/rmTHBAuRfR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 14, 2021

Mr Tharoor said Affan Kutty's father told him that he got his son to start solving the puzzle because he was “addicted” to his mobile phone.

In 2019, Affan Kutty delivered a TED Talk and explained how he got over his phone addiction. “I had over 500 TikTok videos and I was active on a lot of social media games as well. Whenever my parents asked me not to use the mobile phone, I would stop for a while, only to go back to it. I had no idea that I had become a mobile addict,” he said.

It was only when Affan Kutty fell ill that he was forced to stop using his mobile phone on a doctor's advice. At the same time, his father introduced him to the Rubik's Cube and promised to make him meet the famous personalities that he liked.