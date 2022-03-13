Video: Man Slips Trying To Board Train, Alert Cop Saves Him

The 14-second clip begins with the passenger falling off the moving train.

Timely intervention by an alert constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell while boarding a moving local train at Mumbai's Wadala railway station. The Central Railway shared the clip on its official Twitter handle and urged people not to board or deboard a moving train. The 14-second clip begins with the passenger falling off the moving train. As soon as the passenger falls on the platform, the RPF constable springs into action and drags the man to safety.

The railway station's CCTV camera captured the RPF officer's swift action. In the caption, Central Railway wrote, “Timely act of RPF constable Netrapal Singh saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell down while boarding the running local train at Wadala station.”

Watch the clip here:

Timely act of RPF constable Netrapal Singh, saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell down while boarding the running local train at Vadala station. @drmmumbaicr



Passengers are requested not to board/de-board a moving train.@RailMinIndiapic.twitter.com/EWADfwwpMW — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 13, 2022

Within a couple of hours of being shared, the clip has been viewed around 900 times.

Time and again, with their alertness and courage, railway officials and station constables have saved many people's lives by rescuing them from falling under the train. A similar incident took place in West Bengal's Purulia station a few months ago, when an RPF officer saved a woman from falling under a train. In the clip, we can see two women jumping from a train just as it picks up speed. While one of them lands on the platform, the other loses her footing and swerves dangerously close to the gap between the train and the platform. The RPF constable saves the woman just in the nick of time.

Earlier, in July 2021, at the Delhi Cantt Railway Station, another alert RPF constable saved the life of a man who was attempting to board a running train. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. A part of the passenger's body was precariously stuck in the gap between the train and the platform when he fell. He was on the verge of being crushed when the alert RPF constable dashed towards the passenger, grabbed him, and brought him onto the platform, saving his life.