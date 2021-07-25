Watch: Man Falls Trying To Board Moving Train, Gets Dragged, Saved By Cop

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable went beyond the call of duty and saved the life of a man who was trying to board a moving train at the Delhi Cantt Railway Station on Friday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. The passenger fell in the gap between the train and the platform, with a part of his body precariously caught in the gap. He was dangerously close to being crushed. The alert RPF constable immediately ran towards the passenger, caught hold of him, dragged him onto the platform and saved his life.

The 37-second video clip shows the passenger, who's carrying luggage in both his hands, walking on the platform next to the moving train. As he nears one of the compartments, he places the luggage on his right hand near the door, while trying to hold the handle with his left in an attempt to board the moving train. In trying to do so, he loses his balance and almost slides into the gap between the train and the platform. That's when the constable, called Rajiv, who was near the train, reacted swiftly and saved the man's life.

In a similar incident earlier this month, two RPF constables saved an old man who had fallen from a moving train onto the platform and was being dragged at Ghaziabad railway station. The man slipped while trying to get off the moving train. As he fell on the platform, he refused to let go of the door handle and got dragged with the moving train.

Before that, in June this year, an RPF constable and train guard save the life of a passenger trying to board a moving train in Mumbai. At one point, even the guard had lost his balance while trying to save the passenger but was pulled to safety by the constable. The Central Railway, on its official Twitter handle, had put up a video of the hair-raising incident.

RPF Constable and Train Guard save the life of a passenger.



There are two heroes in the incident. A passenger who tried to board a moving train 01133 Mumbai-Mangaluru special at CSMT Mumbai on 11.6.2021 and fell down. He was saved by the train Guard (1/n) pic.twitter.com/NPepAfFUPw — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 12, 2021

Earlier, in April, in another incident, a security personnel had saved the life of an elderly man at the Sawai Madhopur station in Rajasthan. The cop on-duty rescuing the man from slipping into the gap between the platform and the moving train.