Watch: Hero Cop Saves Woman From Falling Under Train In Bengal

An RPF Sub-Inspector saved a woman from falling in the gap between the train and platform

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer, on duty in Bengal's Purulia station, saved the life of a woman who almost fell in the gap between the train and the platform as she lost her balance trying to get off a moving express train.

In a CCTV footage tweeted by the Railways, two women are seen jumping off the Santragachi-Anand Vihar Express just as it gathers speed. While one of them lands on the platform, the other loses her balance and swerves dangerously close to the gap between the train and platform.

On 29.11.21 SI/Bablu Kumar of RPF Post Purulia saved the life of a lady passenger while she was trying to de-board & almost come in the gap between train & platform in running train no 22857 at Purulia station.@RPF_INDIA@sanjay_chander@zscrrpfser@ADRARAILpic.twitter.com/qC5eHeDu45 — RPF Adra Division (@rpfserada) November 30, 2021

RPF Sub-Inspector Bablu Kumar runs in and pulls her away onto the platform just in time. Several others are also seen rushing in to help the woman, including a passenger who tries to jump in to save her.

Despite repeated warnings and pleadings from authorities against boarding and alighting moving trains, passengers continue to risk their lives. One passenger is seen in the CCTV footage boarding the train as leaves the platform.