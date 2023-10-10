Watch: Man Slips Trying To Board Moving Vande Bharat Train, Railway Cop Saves Him

The officer has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Shri Binod Kumar Choudhary.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel's alertness, quick thinking, and swift action saved the life of a passenger at Howrah railway station in West Bengal. The incident happened on October 10, when the Howrah – Puri Vande Bharat Express departed from Platform No. 21 of the Howrah Station New Complex. In a rush to catch the moving train, a man rushed towards it and tried to enter through the guard's cabin. However, he lost his balance, fell down, and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.

Fortunately, the RPF officer rushed towards the man and pulled him to safety. The officer has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Shri Binod Kumar Choudhary.

The passenger expressed his gratitude to his saviour, and thanked RPF cops for being kind and helpful to the passengers in need. The video has also gone viral on social media where people are lauding the officer for his timely action.

This is not the first time an RPF personnel has swung into action to save a passenger.

In March this year, a similar incident happened when a passenger tried to board a moving train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, but lost balance and slipped. In the CCTV footage of the incident, uploaded by RPF India on Twitter, a passenger was seen running on the platform carrying a travel bag as the train was leaving the station. He attempted to get on the moving train by holding the door handle but lost balance and got dragged briefly.

That's when RPF constable Sushil Kumar immediately rushed to help and pulled the passenger to safety.

The Ministry Of Railways has time and again, urged passengers to not board or deboard moving trains as it can be dangerous.