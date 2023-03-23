RPF Constable Earns Praise For Acting Timely, Saving Passenger At Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus

Constable acted quickly to save a passenger's life at great personal risk, Railway Force tweeted.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel is being praised on the Internet after he acted quickly and saved a passenger's life at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus. The passenger was trying to board a moving train but lost balance and slipped.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, uploaded by RPF India on Twitter, a passenger is seen running on the platform carrying a travel bag as the train is leaving the station. He attempts to get on the moving train by holding the door handle but loses balance and gets dragged briefly. This is when RPF constable Sushil Kumar immediately rushes to help and pulls the passenger to safety.

“A real hero among us! RPF Constable Shushil Kumar acted quickly to save a passenger's life at great personal risk when the passenger was trying to board a moving train at Bandra Terminus,” the text attached to the video read.

Many users appreciated the RPF constable's timely intervention which helped avert a mishap.

“Excellent work done,” a user wrote.

Another person said, “Good work done”.

“Good job RPF WR,” a comment read.

“Great work,” a user said.

This is not the first time an RPF personnel has swung into action to save a passenger. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Railways shared a video where an RPF personnel named Sanjiv Kumar Singh rescues a passenger who was trying to board a moving train. The man tried to hurriedly catch the train but slipped and almost fell into the gap between the platform and the train's footboard. The personnel rushed to help the passenger and saved him in the nick of time. Posting the video on Twitter, the Ministry Of Railways urged passengers to not board or deboard moving trains as it can be dangerous.

A similar incident took place last year in December when a passenger fell down in the gap between the platform and the footboard but was saved by a travelling ticket examiner (TTE).