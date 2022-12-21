Watch: Hero Ticket Examiner Saves Man From Falling Under Moving Train At Nagpur Railway Station

A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral

A traveling ticket examiner (TTE) is being hailed on social media as a hero after his quick thinking and alertness saved the life of a passenger at Nagpur railway station. A CCTV footage of the incident shared on Twitter by Central Railway captured the dramatic moment when a passenger fell down in the gap between the footboard and the platform when he was trying to board a moving train. However, the TTE, Gagandeep Singh soon jumped to his rescue. As soon as the passenger fell, Mr Singh ran towards him and dragged him to safety.

The video was shared by Central Railway on Tuesday with a caption that reads, ''Hd TTE Gagandeep Singh saw a passenger at PF no.1 at Nagpur station trying to board the running train no. 06509,falling down in the gap between footboard & the Platform, displaying quick action pulled him out at Nick of the time & saved his life. His act was appreciated by Sr.DCM.''

Watch the video here:

Hd TTE Gagandeep Singh saw a passenger at PF no.1 at Nagpur station trying to board the running train no. 06509,falling down in the gap between footboard & the Platform, displaying quick action pulled him out at Nick of the time & saved his life.His act was appreciated by Sr.DCM. pic.twitter.com/yYk3hghNPp — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 20, 2022

The video has gone viral, with many appreciating the TTE for risking his life to save the man's life. One user wrote, ''Displayed great courage and risked his own life to save the life of the passenger.'' Another commented, ''Good work done by you really commendable. Proud of you.'' A third said, ''Great work by ticket checking staff beyond his duty.''

Some users also raise a demand to focus on automatic door closure in suburban trains. A fourth wrote, ''When compartment sizes are equal how come the platforms are not constructed minding the gap between footboard and platform? So there will be minimal chances of such incidences.''

In a similar incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a girl's life when she slipped and fell on the platform after trying to board a moving train at Kerala's Tirur railway station last month. Thankfully, the RPF officer, identified as Satheesh, grabbed the girl within a fraction of a second, and brought her to safety.