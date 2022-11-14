Watch: Alert RPF Official Saves Girl From Getting Crushed Under Train At Kerala Station

The officer has been identified as head constable Satheesh

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel's quick thinking and swift action saved the life of a girl at Kerala's Tirur railway station. The incident happened on Friday when the girl was trying to board a moving train. A video of the incident shows the RPF official standing on the platform while a train is passing by. A girl is seen trying to board the train, but she slips and falls on the platform just when the train picked up speed. Thankfully, the RPF officer, within a fraction of a second, grabbed the girl and brought her to safety. The officer has been identified as head constable Satheesh.

The video has been shared on Twitter by RPF India, with a caption that says, ''Alert #RPF Head Constable Satheesh acted swiftly and saved a minor girl from going under the wheels of the train when she fell down while trying to board a running train at Tirur railway station.''



Watch the video here:

Alert #RPF Head Constable Satheesh acted swiftly and saved a minor girl from going under the wheels of train when she fell down while trying to board a running train at Tirur railway station.#MissionJeewanRaksha#LifeSavingAct#BeResponsible#BeSafepic.twitter.com/R0iMdas4WX — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) November 11, 2022

Many on social media have praised the officer for his quick action and thanked him. "Now I understand why RPF jawans closely monitor the trains entering and leaving the stations," one user remarked. "Very well done, dear," commented another. A third blessed the officer and wrote, "Well done sir. You have upheld your profession. We salute you for this amazing act in saving the girl from near death. God bless you and your family."

Some users also raise a demand to focus on automatic door closure in suburban trains. "Railways should focus on automatic door closure in suburban trains. Till that time, people will keep on falling! Please address the root cause! Mantri ji are you listening or still inaugurating Vande Bharat exp."

In a similar incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer helped save a woman from a near-death situation at Muzaffarpur Railway Station in Bihar last month. A spine-chilling video footage captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the platform showed the woman slipping while trying to get off a moving train and getting stuck between the train and the edge of the platform. An RPF officer who was present at the spot rushed in and pulled her out of danger.