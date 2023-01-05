Watch: Railway Cop Rescues Man From Being Run Over By Train In Bihar

RPF personnel Sanjiv Kumar Singh rescued the man

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel helped avert a mishap by saving a passenger at the Purnia railway station in Bihar. The passenger lost balance while boarding a moving train and was about to fall into the gap between the platform and the train.

In the CCTV footage, shared by the official Twitter handle of Ministry of Railways, a train is seen leaving the station and a man tries to hurriedly get on it. The passenger slips and almost falls into the gap between the footboard and the platform. This alerts RPF personnel Sanjiv Kumar Singh who rushes to rescue the man and pulls him to safety in the nick of time.

“An alert RPF jawan saved a passenger who met with an accident while boarding a moving train in Bihar's Purnia. Please do not attempt to board/deboard a moving train.” the text attached to the video read.

Many praised the RPF personnel for saving the passenger.

“Salute to this RPF jawan who saved a life. May God bless you,” a user wrote.

Another said, “Salute to this police man, appreciated”.

“He deserves an out of turn promotion,” a user wrote.

“Kudos to RPF jawan. I hope the close doors will be implemented soon in all railways,” read a comment.

“Frequently, we are seeing such incidents happening. There must be some sort of permanent solutions must be implemented,” wrote a user.

Some urged people to not board or deboard moving trains as it can prove fatal.

why so hurry if you miss the train you can get another train..if life is gone....you cant bring back

In December, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was praised on social media after he saved the life of a passenger at Nagpur railway station. CCTV footage showed the passenger falling down in the gap between the footboard and the platform as he tried to board a moving train. The TTE, Gagandeep Singh, quickly swung into action and rescued the man.