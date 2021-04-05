Hero Cop Saves Man From Falling Under Train, Railway Minister Shares Video

A cop rushed to save a man who slipped between the platform gap.

A security personnel went beyond the call of duty and saved the life of an elderly man at a railway station in Rajasthan. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted about the incident, where the on-duty cop can be seen rescuing the man from slipping into the gap between the platform and the moving train. "At the Sawai Madhopur station in Rajasthan, an elderly passenger was rescued due to quick action by the security personnel on duty. We are proud of our security personnel who are discharging their duties with full responsibility," Mr Goyal wrote in Hindi.

राजस्थान के सवाई माधोपुर स्टेशन पर एक बुजुर्ग यात्री को ड्यूटी पर तैनात सुरक्षा कर्मी द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचाया गया।



अपने सुरक्षाकर्मियों पर हमें गर्व है, जो पूरे सेवाभाव के साथ अपने दायित्व का निर्वहन कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/qghECbmTZo — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 2, 2021

In the clip, the cop is seen walking on the platform next to a moving train, and then he suddenly starts running after spotting something amiss. A few seconds later, one can see the elderly man clinging to a window on the train, trying to ensure that he doesn't come under the wheels. Unfortunately, he loses his grip and falls onto the platform, with a part of his body precariously caught in the gap between the platform and the train. Reacting quickly, the cop pulls him to safety.

The policeman's quick and timely action didn't go unnoticed. As soon as Mr Goyal put up the video of the heroic act, it went viral on Twitter. The clip has garnered almost 6,500 likes, and was retweeted 888 times till Monday afternoon.

Many sought awards and recognition for such acts to boost the morale of the entire force and inspire others.

Sir, Kindly organise a program and appreciate all such acts of Police and other officials by an award recognising their services. It will inspire others to emulate. Pls also organise training programs using such officers as resource personnel. — RAJDOOT - 555 (@Rajdoot555) April 2, 2021

I think @RailMinIndia should appreciate this kind of officer with some goods or award which will help promote positive behavior in police department and every railway station will be more secure. — Kartik Thakor (@KatikThakor) April 2, 2021

Last year in September, the government's policy thinktank NITI Aayog had asked the Indian Railways to install automatic doors on all suburban trains, including in Mumbai's perennially crowded local trains. The idea was to check accidents that occur due to overcrowding as doors are usually open.