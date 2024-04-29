Watch: Minister Smriti Irani's Scooter Ride In Amethi

Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies will vote in the fifth phase

Dressed in a sari, wearing a helmet, Minister Smriti Irani was seen riding a scooter and meeting people in her Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi.

Ms Irani, 48, was seen posing for selfies and photos with people. She also interacted with BJP workers and reviewed the situation in her constituency.

The Minister has been fielded by the BJP from Amethi, a seat she won in 2019 by defeating Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Smriti Irani visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the Ram temple.

The Congress is yet to announce a candidate for the seat, once considered a Gandhi stronghold.

Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

