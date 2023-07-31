Watch: Men Caught Sitting And Drinking Atop Car In Ghaziabad, Fined Rs 10,000

The men have been arrested and their vehicle has also been seized

These days, several people are seen engaging in rather risky road stunts, thereby putting their own lives and the lives of others in danger. One such video has surfaced on social media, showing two men drinking alcohol while sitting on a moving car's roof in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

After several Twitter users shared the video and urged authorities to take action, the three men, including the person who was driving the car have been arrested.

In the video shared by a Twitter user, both men could be seen drinking on top of a black-coloured car, that was moving on the road. They were also spotted carelessly discarding the used cans on the road, shouting and waving to passersby.

Reacting to the video, Ghaziabad police informed that their vehicle has been seized and a fine of ₹10,000 has been imposed on the men. ACP Kavi Nagar, Abhishek Srivastava also said that the three accused have been arrested, and an investigation is underway.

The police in a statement said, ''Today (July 29), through social media, a viral video related to the Kavi Nagar police station area was received, in which some youths are drinking in a moving vehicle and obstructing the traffic. The vehicle has been seized after arresting 03 youths and a challan of Rs.10,000 has been made for the said vehicle.”

आज सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से थाना क्षेत्र कविनगर से सम्बन्धित एक वायरल वीडियो प्राप्त हुआ जिसमे कुछ युवक चलती गाडी मे ड्रिंक कर रहे है व यातायात को बाधित कर रहे है । 03 युवक को गिरफ्तार कर वाहन को सीज किया गया है तथा उक्त वाहन का 10,000 रु0 का चालान किया गया है। बाइट- एसीपी कविनगर pic.twitter.com/T6V9GCufFQ — DCP CITY COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPCityGZB) July 29, 2023

Recently, Delhi police shared a similar video on Twitter, to deter people who indulge in risky driving practices, and promote road safety. The video showed a man riding a bike with two women passengers as they tried to recreate the Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe track from the movie 3 Idiots featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. None of them were seen wearing helmets.