Delhi Police Shares Video Of People Recreating '3 Idiots' Scene, Issues Challan

Stunts on public roads are a hazard for the public as well as the drivers. However, people still perform dangerous stunts and activities just for a few likes on social media. Recently, Delhi Police shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, to deter such people who indulge in such risky driving practices, and promote road safety.

The video shows a man riding a bike with two women passengers as they try to recreate the Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe track from the movie 3 Idiots featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. None of them were seen wearing helmets.

''AAL IZZ NOT WELL if you drive or ride dangerously for the sake of reels,'' the caption of the video read.

AAL IZZ NOT WELL if you drive or ride dangerously for the sake of reels!@dtptraffic#DriveResponsiblypic.twitter.com/JWO3pLDiWv — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 24, 2023

The video progressed to reveal a screenshot of the challan (fine) issued to the rider, with a text that reads, ''Jaane tujhe denge nahi bina challan (we won't let you go without a challan.)''

Toward the end of the video, the text reads, ''Don't be an idiot on the roads. Drive responsibly.''

The video has amassed more than 31,000 views, 277 likes, and more than 60 retweets. Reacting to the impactful message, one user said, ''Very nice video.''

Another enquired, ''Is triple riding allowed in case of emergency like a person is very sick or injured n there is no other mode of transport or ambulance available?''

A third said, ''Real Emergency all may support, but don't misuse. Best wishes.''

Last month, Delhi police shared a similar video to educate people about the risk of 'reckless driving.' The video showed a man performing dangerous stunts on a bike with a woman as a pillion rider. The video further showed the man losing balance and falling off the motorbike with a thud along with the woman.