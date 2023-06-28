'Jab We Met With An Accident': Delhi Police Shares Video Of Reckless Driving

The video has evoked mixed reactions from viewers.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police shared a video on social media to educate people about the risk of 'reckless driving.' Delhi Police posted an attention-grabbing video to inform people of the negative impacts of reckless driving.

The video shows a man performing dangerous stunts on a bike with a woman as a pillion rider. The couple can be seen riding without a helmet. The hilarious yet alarming video further shows the man losing balance and falling off the motorbike with a thud along with the woman.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "JAB WE MET with an accident due to reckless driving."

Watch the video:

JAB WE MET with an accident due to reckless driving.#DriveSafe@dtptrafficpic.twitter.com/adfwIPtHlX — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 28, 2023

Some have laughed their hearts out while others have shown concern over the man's sheer stupidity.

A user commented, "Ohhhh BEAUTIFUL.. it is indeed needed.. the Number of Road Romeos in Delhi is increasing day by day putting the lives of themselves and of others at Risk. Hence, let there be some Exemplary Enforcement, Punishments & Fines so as to make these as Precedents for the rest of others."

"Delhi Police needs to improve its taste. You can't make fun content out of such an accident. Though I understand DP wants to give a good message. But delivery is very bad," another user commented.

"Be careful while you driving," the third user commented.






