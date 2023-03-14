Watch: Man Spotted Drinking Alcohol Aboard Mumbai Local, Police Respond

Mumbai police has asked GRP to look into the case.

At present, smoking and consumption of alcohol or any intoxicant on railway premises, including trains, is prohibited. Disregarding the law, a video has surfaced on social media websites showing a passenger consuming alcohol while aboard a local train in Mumbai.

A Twitter user shared the video and requested Mumbai Police to take action against him. He wrote, "Dear Mumbai police, two days ago, I was travelling in a local train. This incident happened on Wadala road to Panvel station. Is it permissible to drink aboard a local train? What action will Mumbai Police take?"

The undated video shows a man drinking alcohol out of a bottle wrapped in a black polythene bag while talking over the phone.

Mumbai police responded to the tweet and said that they have asked Mumbai Railway Police (GRP) to look into the case. ''@grpmumbai, Please look into this,'' the reply read.

Meanwhile, the incident led to anger among Twitter users who called for strict action against people smoking and drinking on trains. One user wrote, ''No fear of law & under remain in MUMBAI.'' Another commented, ''what's the point of complaining? they'll never find out who this person is. Too much effort for even a 1000 rupee fine.''

A third user tagged Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Railway Seva and asked for an update regarding the action being taken in the matter. He wrote, ''what action was taken or planned? Keep citizens informed.''

In a similar incident in February this year, two men were seen smoking openly in a train compartment in front of other passengers. A fellow passenger who took their pictures and videos stated that the youths didn't stop smoking even when others objected to their act.