Passenger Shares Video Of Men Smoking In Train Compartment, Railways Responds

The men didnt stop smoking even when others objected to their act.

At present, smoking cigarettes on a train is an offence under Section 167 of the Railways Act. Disregarding the law, two youths were seen smoking openly in a train compartment in front of other passengers including kids and senior citizens. A fellow passenger took pictures and videos of the youths, which show them lighting up a cigarette and smoking, much to the annoyance of others. The passenger also shared that the youths didn't stop smoking and hurled abuses when others objected to their act.

Twitter user Manish Jain took to the microblogging site and tagged the official account of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd, along with the Official Account of the Ministry of Railways. He complained, ‘'Passengers Lighting Cigarettes in front of Kids & Senior Citizens and abusing when all are stopping them., Train No 14322 Coach S-5 Seat Number 39-40. Please take action as soon as possible.''

@IRCTCofficial@RailMinIndia Passengers Lighting Cigarettes in front of Kids & Senior Citizen and abusing when all are stopping them., Train No 14322 Coach S-5 Seat Number's 39-40.

Please take action as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/kxQJUDc72T — Manish Jain (@jainmanish0906) February 5, 2023

Railway Seva replied to his tweet and wrote, ‘'Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us via DM. You may also raise your concern directly at http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal.''

Minutes after the Railway Seva's tweet, the Twitter user informed that an RPF personnel came to Bandikui Station and warned the passengers not to smoke cigarettes in the train.

A RPF personal has came to Bandikui Station and warned the Passengers for not smoking the cigarettes in train — Manish Jain (@jainmanish0906) February 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the incident led to anger among Twitter users who called for strict action against people smoking on trains. One user wrote, ‘'These passengers must be arrested for endangering the lives of many and also to public property.'' Another applauded Indian Railways for the quick redressal of the passenger's grievance. He wrote, ‘'Power of digital india. Thankyou indian railway.''

Section 167 of the Railways Act specifies that anyone found smoking in a compartment despite prohibition or objection from a co-passenger is liable for a fine of up to ₹100.