Watch: Madhya Pradesh Minister's Bizarre 'Belan Gang' Nasha Mukti Hack Draws Flak

Narayan Singh Kushwaha said a liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh is under consideration

Madhya Pradesh minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha has landed in a massive controversy with his bizarre alcohol de-addiction hack.

Men should drink alcohol at home in front of their wives and children, while women should not cook for husbands who come home drunk, he said, drawing massive flak from all quarters.

"Those men who come home after consuming liquor, their wives should tell them to bring the liquor at home and drink it. If they consume alcohol in front of women and children at home, they will feel ashamed and it will gradually let them get rid of the addiction of drinking," the minister said.

The women, besides not cooking for their drunk husbands, should also scare them with a 'belan (a rolling pin)' and form a "belan gang" with other women in their community. The gang would help discourage the men from drinking, he said.

"Women should not cook food for those who come home after consuming alcohol. Women should make 'belan' gangs and show 'belan' to those who come home after consuming liquor, he advised, but promptly added, "Many people are not able to do this because of social values but values should not come in the way of stopping wrongdoings."

The minister further said that a liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh is under consideration.

"I had suggested a liquor ban in the previous tenure. But in states where liquor is banned, it is seen even there. A liquor ban in the state is under consideration at the government level. The central and the state governments can decide on this in the future. Liquor ban can be done through public awareness," he told news agency PTI.

The minister was attending a Nasha Mukti Abhiyan programme in the state capital Bhopal.