Watch: Lucknow Man Caught Smoking Hookah Atop Car To Make Reel, Arrested

The clip was filmed outside the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

The trend of making short videos i.e. reels has become extremely popular these days. On a daily basis, several people are seen recording Instagram reels to gain more followers. Some are even seen indulging in dangerous and risky feats, all for a few likes and shares. One such recent video has come to light which shows a young man smoking hookah by climbing on the roof of a car. The clip was filmed outside the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Taking cognizance of the video, Lucknow police arrested the man and released a video of the act on their Twitter account. In a tweet, they wrote, ''Police station Sushant Golf City arrested the wanted accused who made reel by smoking hookah on top of the car near Ekana Stadium.''

In the video, a man wearing a red shirt, standing atop of a car, can be seen enjoying his hookah season in the middle of the road.

Watch the video here:

Asking people to be responsible, Lucknow police also added a disclaimer saying, ''It's a punishable act to smoke hookah on top of a car in a public place.'' They also released a picture of the culprit following his arrest and added that his vehicle has been seized.

Meanwhile, the clip has angered a lot of internet users who asked for strict action against people disregarding road safety norms.

One user said, ''Kya generation hai really... what a heroic activity he thinks he's doing.'' (What generation is this). Another thanked Lucknow police and wrote, ''Thank you Lucknow police for taking action against the one who is destroying the culture of our Lucknow.''

A few days back, a horrifying video surfaced on social media showing a car driver doing stunts on the national highway and then overturning after crashing into the divider.