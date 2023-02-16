Watch: Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong As Car Crashes Into Divider

The car was seen swaying dangerously on the road before crashing

These days, several people are seen engaging in rather risky road stunts, thereby putting their own lives and the lives of others in danger. Speaking of which, a horrifying video has surfaced on social media capturing the moment when a car overturned and crashed into a divider.

Though the exact location of the video is not known, Twitter users have claimed that the incident took place on the Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway in Punjab. However, NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, ''Drive safe guys: Live road accident video on Punjab's Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway, Swift car crashed into divider while doing a stunt on the road.''

Watch the clip here:

Drive safe guys: Live road accident video on Punjab's Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway, Swift car crashed into divider while doing stunt on the road. pic.twitter.com/MYs7hjijol — Tarun  🇮🇳 (@dreamthatworks) February 16, 2023

The 37-second clip shows a Swift car rider driving his vehicle at full speed on the highway. This causes him to lose control of the car, and the vehicle sways dangerously on the road. Seconds later, the car's tyre exploded on the highway causing the car to collide with a divider. The car overturns and pieces of the vehicle can be seen flying away.

The video which has gone viral on social media has enraged internet users, while many have appealed to the youth not to do stunts to avoid such incidents in the future.

One user wrote, ''These acts of insanity are quite prevalent in Northern states of India. Such morons not only endanger themselves but are an angel of death for others on road. Such jokers need to be put behind bars.''

In a similar incident, a video of two college students performing stunts in white Toyota Fortuner cars on an empty road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida went viral, triggering a police probe.