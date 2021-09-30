Watch: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Dances With Villagers In Arunachal Pradesh

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was seen dancing with residents of a

village in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday while on a visit to review the progress of a project.

The local Sajolang people, also known as Miji, of Kazalang village in

the northeastern state welcomed the Minister with their traditional song and dance.

Mr Rijiju, dressed in a shirt, trousers and sneakers, could be seen

taking part in the merrymaking by shaking a leg with the villagers. Amid the beats of cymbals and drums, the Minister danced to traditional folk songs as a small crowd cheered and clapped.

"During my visit to the beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya projects. This is the traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the essence of every community in Arunachal Pradesh," Mr Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

The video, which is a little over a minute, has been viewed by more than 80,000 people so far.

Mr Rijiju, who is an MP from the Arunachal West constituency, is quite active on social media. From health and fitness-related videos to flaunting his singing skills, Mr Rijiju shares it all with his followers.

A while ago, he uploaded a clip in which he sang an iconic Kishore Kumar song “to please the young and smart Arunachal Civil Service Officers" on completing their customised training programme. Watch the video here:

The Miji community mainly lives in the West and East Kameng districts

of Arunachal Pradesh, near the lower parts of the Himalayan hills. The word Miji is composed of two words - Mai meaning fire and Ji meaning Giver.