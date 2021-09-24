Watch: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Breaks Into A Song For Young Bureaucrats

Kiren Rijiju sang a popular Bollywood number at an event on Thursday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday broke into a song at an event for a group of young bureaucrats.

The 49-year-old leader, who is also known for sharing fitness videos on social media, said his gesture was "just to please the young and smart Arunachal Civil Service Officers", who completed "their first-ever Customised Training Programme at the Premier Academy for IAS, Elite Officers".

In a video that he shared on the social media platform Koo, Mr Rijiju is heard singing a popular number from the 1981 Bollywood movie "Yaarana".

The video shows Mr Rijiju on the stage, singing the popular song - "Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan".

At the end of the video, he jokes, "Bohot mehnat se gaaya hai [I have put in a lot of effort to sing this song]", while his audience urges him to sing "once more".

Along with the clip, Mr Rijiju wrote, "Just to please the young and smart Arunachal Civil Service Officers after completing their 1st-ever Customised Training Programme at the Premier Academy for IAS, Elite Officers - "Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration'".

Several people praised the Union minister and his singing abilities. One user said that the video showed "the wonderful positive human spirit".

Some of them said that Mr Rijiju has "a nice voice".

The Bollywood number features Amitabh Bachchan and was sung by legendary Kishore Kumar.

This is not the first time that the Union Minister has been seen breaking into a song. Earlier, in February, Mr Rijiju sang for a group of soldiers.



I'm not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans!

I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO. pic.twitter.com/zLZNC4o2MF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 8, 2021

At that time, he chose a song by Mahendra Kapoor from the 1973 film Dhund. "I'm not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans. I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO," he confessed.

Kiren Rijiju represents the Arunachal West constituency in Lok Sabha.