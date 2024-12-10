Watch: Kerala Man's 'Gangamma Thalli' Avatar To Celebrate Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Is Viral

A Kerala man's ‘Gangamma Thalli' avatar, with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule look painted on his belly, is turning heads online. Filmed outside a movie theatre in Thrissur, the man, painted blue with a red face to emulate the Gangamma Thalli look, dances energetically to the beats of a drum as the crowd cheers on.

Fans stopped for selfies, and the performer mimicked the superstar's signature hook step. The video was uploaded to Instagram by a Kerala vlogger, who revealed the artist, Dasan, was a seasoned performer. He had been putting on tiger costumes since he turned 12 and was no stranger to promotional activities, whether for films or other events.

The much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theatres on December 5, and the excitement around it has been nothing short of electrifying. Among the film's standout moments is the Gangamma Jathara sequence, where Allu Arjun's character 'Pushpa Raj' wears a saree for a ritual. The scene draws inspiration from the Gangamma Jathara festival in Andhra Pradesh, where men dress as women to honour Goddess Gangamma Thalli, believed to bring protection and prosperity.

During the film's grand pre-release event in Mumbai, Allu Arjun opened up about the immense effort that went into filming his Gangamma Thalli transformation sequence in the movie. Calling it the most challenging sequence of his 20-year career, he shared his thoughts on preserving the magic of his performance.

“By far, in the last 20 years of my career, this is the hardest sequence I have ever shot,” he said at the event. “It takes more than hard work, effort, and praise. I cannot put it into words as it goes beyond that. I don't like to explain because I don't want the magic to fade – I want people to experience it as the magic it is, beyond my hard work,” he added, pointing to the LED wall showcasing the Gangamma Thalli poster from the film.