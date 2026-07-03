Watch: Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi Tries Her Hand At Santoor During India Visit

A video of Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi trying to play the santoor during her official visit to India has attracted widespread attention on social media. The video, filmed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, was shared by PM Modi on social media with the caption: "Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi trying her hand at Indian music!"

The clip has received nearly 23 million views, with thousands of users reacting to the cultural moment. Many praised the interaction, with comments such as "Wow" and "Awesome". Others referred to the warm relationship between the two leaders, with one user writing, "Younger Sister with Mota Bhai (big brother)", while another described it as "Brother-sister diplomacy".

Watch the video here:

The comments were linked to a statement made by PM Modi during a joint press briefing following the India-Japan Annual Summit, where he referred to Takaichi as his "Choti Behen" (younger sister).

"I welcome Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi, my younger sister, to India for her first visit to the India-Japan Annual Summit. She is the first woman Prime Minister of Japan and also a visionary and popular leader. She is from Nara Prefecture in Japan, with which India shares Buddhist links," PM Modi said.

Sanae Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. During her visit, she participated in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where both leaders reviewed the full range of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.